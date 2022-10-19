Indonesia says 99 children have died from acute kidney injury this year
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:19 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Almost 100 children in Indonesia have died from acute kidney injury this year, a health ministry official told reporters on Wednesday.
Health ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril said that officials had identified 206 cases up to Oct. 18, with 99 fatalities recorded.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Indonesia
- Mohammad Syahril
Advertisement