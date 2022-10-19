Narayana Health City plans to start CAR-T treatment for cancer patients

The Narayana Health City is planning to start Chimeric Antigen Receptor Therapy (CAR-T) to treat cancer patients.

In CAR-T, the lymphocytes are taken from the patients, genetically modified to kill cancer cells in the body, according to Dr Devi Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health City.

''CAR-T is highly effective in relapsed and refractory blood cancers like Leukaemia and multiple myeloma and has shown promising results in other types of cancers that are difficult to treat as well as resistant to other forms of treatment including bone marrow transplants,'' Dr Shetty said, while addressing a press conference.

