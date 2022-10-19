Health News Roundup: Elevance raises annual profit forecast after quarterly beat; J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Elevance raises annual profit forecast after quarterly beat

Health insurer Elevance Health Inc on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast after beating estimates for quarterly earnings on lower-than-expected medical costs and strong performance of its Medicaid business. Last week, larger rival UnitedHealth Group Inc raised its annual profit forecast for the third straight quarter and said the direct impact of COVID-19 was expected to ease next year.

J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday posted better than expected third-quarter earnings on strong demand for its cancer drug Darzalex, but said it may still cut some jobs as it contends with inflationary pressure and challenges created by the strong dollar. J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk said the U.S. healthcare conglomerate is looking at "right sizing" itself, particularly as it moves from being a three-segment business to a two segment business through the spinoff of its consumer unit.

Abbott raises 2022 profit forecast for second time

Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday raised its annual earnings forecast for the second time, citing strong demand for medical devices and COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Shares of the company rose nearly 2% in premarket trade.

Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday set in motion a plan to counter biological threats and prepare for the next pandemic after the COVID-19 coronavirus caused more than 1 million deaths in the United States. Biden signed three documents on biodefense security aimed at establishing a strategy and an implementation plan to gird for the next time a virus spreads widely in the United States.

Germany's Merck under formal investigation in France over thyroid drug

German drugmaker Merck KGaA said on Wednesday it had been placed under formal investigation by a French court for possibly issuing misleading information regarding its thyroid drug product Levothyrox. The ruling by a judge in the French city of Marseille did not concern in any way the new formula for the Levothyrox product, but the way the company provided information when changing from the old to the new formula, Merck said in a statement.

Moderna says Omicron booster response stays high through 3 months

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine booster targeting the BA.1 subvariant of Omicron generated a strong immune response against that variant, with antibody levels staying high for at least three months. Omicron-tailored shots by Pfizer Inc and Moderna are already authorized by regulators in several countries. The United States has given the go-ahead for booster vaccines that target the currently circulating BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

U.S. sends experimental antibody, antiviral drug to Uganda for Ebola outbreak

The United States sent Gilead Sciences' redeliver and Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc's experimental Ebola antibody drug MBP134 to Uganda last week to help safeguard healthcare workers responding to an outbreak that has infected 60 people and killed 44, U.S. government sources told Reuters. There are currently no proven vaccines or treatments for the Sudan species of Ebola, one of four known Ebola viruses to cause hemorrhagic fever in humans. The outbreak confirmed by the Ugandan health ministry on Sept. 20 is the largest of the Sudan species since 2000.

Indonesia says 99 children have died from acute kidney injury this year

Almost 100 children in Indonesia have died from acute kidney injury this year, a health ministry official told reporters on Wednesday. Health ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril said that officials had identified 206 cases up to Oct. 18, with 99 fatalities recorded.

Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020. Last June, her doctor suggested low doses of naltrexone, a generic drug typically used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction. After more than two years of living in "a thick, foggy cloud," she said, "I can actually think clearly." Researchers chasing long COVID cures are eager to learn whether the drug can offer similar benefits to millions suffering from pain, fatigue and brain fog months after a coronavirus infection. The drug has been used with some success to treat a similar complex, post-infectious syndrome marked by cognitive deficits and overwhelming fatigue called myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Drawing on its use in ME/CFS and a handful of long COVID pilot studies, there are now at least four clinical trials planned to test naltrexone in hundreds of patients with long COVID, according to a Reuters review of Clinicaltrials.gov and interviews with 12 ME/CFS and long COVID researchers. It is also on the short list of treatments to be tested in the U.S. National Institutes of Health's $1 billion RECOVER Initiative, which aims to uncover underlying causes and find treatments for long COVID, advisers to the trial told Reuters.

Shanghai island to host 3,250-bed COVID quarantine facility

Shanghai plans to build a 3,250-bed COVID-19 quarantine facility on a small island close to its city centre as China stands by its stringent zero-COVID controls, rather than relaxing curbs as many other countries have done. The city awarded a 1.38 billion yuan ($191 million) contract to build the centre on Fuxing Island, located in the Huangpu River, to state-owned builder China Communications Construction Corp, according to a government document.

