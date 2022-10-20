Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 10 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 19

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 19, down from one a day earlier, and 10 local asymptomatic cases, also down from 14 the previous day, the city government said on Thursday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 19, unchanged from a day earlier.

