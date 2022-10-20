Beijing reports 14 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 19

China's capital Beijing reported 14 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and four asymptomatic cases for Oct. 19, local government authorities said on Thursday.

This compared with 34 symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases the day before.

No cases on Oct. 19 were found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)