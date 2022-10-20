Left Menu

Beijing reports 14 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 19

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 20-10-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 05:29 IST
Beijing reports 14 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 19
  • China

China's capital Beijing reported 14 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and four asymptomatic cases for Oct. 19, local government authorities said on Thursday.

This compared with 34 symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases the day before.

No cases on Oct. 19 were found outside quarantined areas.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

