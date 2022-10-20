Active COVID-19 infections drop below 4,000 in TN

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 244 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload in the state fell to 3,865 with 405 people recovering from the disease, the health department said Wednesday. With the new cases, the infection tally reached 35,89,781 while the death toll stayed at 38,048 with no more fatalities reported, it said. So far, 35,47,868 people have recuperated from the viral disease.

Six districts logged the majority of the new cases with Chennai leading with 61 infections while the remaining districts reported new infections below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,006 active infections and overall 7,92,066 coronavirus cases.

A total of 10,666 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,96,59,031, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)