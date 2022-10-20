Left Menu

Active COVID-19 infections drop below 4,000 in TN

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 244 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload in the state fell to 3,865 with 405 people recovering from the disease, the health department said Wednesday. With the new cases, the infection tally reached 35,89,781 while the death toll stayed at 38,048 with no more fatalities reported, it said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-10-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 05:54 IST
Active COVID-19 infections drop below 4,000 in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 244 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload in the state fell to 3,865 with 405 people recovering from the disease, the health department said Wednesday. With the new cases, the infection tally reached 35,89,781 while the death toll stayed at 38,048 with no more fatalities reported, it said. So far, 35,47,868 people have recuperated from the viral disease.

Six districts logged the majority of the new cases with Chennai leading with 61 infections while the remaining districts reported new infections below 10.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,006 active infections and overall 7,92,066 coronavirus cases.

A total of 10,666 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,96,59,031, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022