Left Menu

Indonesia finds some cough syrups contain ingredients linked to fatal child kidney injury

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 20-10-2022 07:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 07:16 IST
Indonesia finds some cough syrups contain ingredients linked to fatal child kidney injury
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Some cough syrups in Indonesia contained ingredients linked to fatal acute kidney injury in children, its health minister said on Thursday.

The ingredients were also found in acute kidney injury child patients, said Budi Gunadi Sadikin, without specifying how many. Indonesia has temporarily banned use of any syrup-based medications for child.

Also Read: Finding their bodies: Indonesian fan's desperate search for family after soccer stampede

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022