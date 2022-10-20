Left Menu

Netherlands culls a further 300,000 chickens amid bird flu epidemic

Around 30 cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported in the Netherlands since early September, following dozens of cases earlier in the year. Almost 6 million birds have already been culled in the Netherlands since the new variant of the disease was first detected on Oct 26 last year, the Dutch food safety authority said on Thursday.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:19 IST
Netherlands culls a further 300,000 chickens amid bird flu epidemic
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Netherlands is to cull another 300,000 chickens on a farm in the south of the country after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu there, the government said on Thursday. Around 30 cases of the highly lethal form of avian flu have been reported in the Netherlands since early September, following dozens of cases earlier in the year.

Almost 6 million birds have already been culled in the Netherlands since the new variant of the disease was first detected on Oct 26 last year, the Dutch food safety authority said on Thursday. France has also seen a resurgence in cases in recent weeks after experiencing its worst-ever bird flu wave earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022