Left Menu

Ukraine keeps key rate unchanged at 25%

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 17:01 IST
Ukraine keeps key rate unchanged at 25%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine kept its key rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, a level it said was forecast to be maintained until the second quarter of 2024 as it grapples with high inflation fuelled by Russia's invasion.

The central bank said it expected a 32% GDP contraction this year, a slight improvement in its forecast, and said the economy was "livening up" after falling sharply at the beginning of the war launched by Moscow in Feb. 24. It said a gradual recovery was set to continue into 2023-24 and that a key assumption of its forecast was that security risks in Ukraine would start to decline significantly from mid-2023.

The rate meeting was the first under the central bank's new governor, Andriy Pyshnyi, who was head of Ukraine's state savings bank from 2014 to 2020 who was appointed head of the central bank on Oct. 7. His predecessor, Kyrylo Shevchenko, resigned initially citing health problems, but later saying he faced political pressure after an old embezzlement case against him was reawakened immediately after his departure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022