Mumbai logs 147 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 1,037

Mumbai on Thursday reported 147 new coronavirus cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,52,992, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,738, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 128 new COVID-19 cases, but zero fatalities.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 5,122 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,84,12,571.

A day ago, 6,108 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,32,217 after 179 patients recovered from the respiratory illness, said the bulletin.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.2 per cent and is now left with 1,037 active cases, it said.

Of the 147 new COVID-19 cases, only 8 patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.014 per cent between October 13 and October 19, while the case doubling rate stood at 4,968 days, it added.

