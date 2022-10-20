Left Menu

SII to provide Ebola vaccines to Uganda for trials

Lets see how the trials take place, he said.As per media reports, there have been more than 50 confirmed cases of Ebola and 19 deaths since last month in the African country.

Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the company will be providing 20,000 to 30,000 Ebola vaccines to Uganda for trials.

Speaking to the reporters here on the sidelines of annual general meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN), Poonawalla said if the trials are successful, the firm will see whether the product should be stockpiled for future outbreaks.

''Right now Ebola (vaccine) is just a support mission. We have decided to provide 20,000 to 30,000 doses for the trials, which are happening with WHO, to Uganda. Let's see how the trials take place,'' he said.

As per media reports, there have been more than 50 confirmed cases of Ebola and 19 deaths since last month in the African country. ''The mortality rate (for Ebola) is far higher than Covid and other diseases, so it is very important to be able to control and give ring vaccination and protections in those areas,'' Poonawalla said. PTI SPK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

