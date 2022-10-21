Left Menu

Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-10-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 02:45 IST
Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer Inc expects to charge about $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine after the United States government's current program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts.

Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available with no co-pay to people who have private insurance or government paid insurance.

The U.S. government currently provides the vaccine for free to all but pays about $30 per dose to Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE. In 2023, the market is expected to move to private insurance after the U.S. public health emergency expires.

