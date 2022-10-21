Beijing reports 15 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 20

China's capital Beijing reported 15 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and two asymptomatic cases for Oct. 20, local government authorities said on Friday.

This compared with 14 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases the day before.

One case on Oct. 20 was found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)