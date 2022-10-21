Left Menu

China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier

That compared with 962 new cases a day earlier – 211 symptomatic and 751 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:42 IST
China reported 997 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 20, of which 214 were symptomatic and 783 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 962 new cases a day earlier – 211 symptomatic and 751 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 20, mainland China had confirmed 256,940 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 15 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, compared with 14 symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and 13 asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 10 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 14 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 15 infections the day before.

