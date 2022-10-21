Health News Roundup: Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose; HCA misses revenue estimates on lower COVID admissions, shares fall and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose

Pfizer Inc expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to about $110 to $130 per dose after the United States government's current purchase program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on Thursday. Lukin said she expects the vaccine - currently provided for free to all by the government - will be made available at no cost to people who have private insurance or government-paid insurance.

HCA misses revenue estimates on lower COVID admissions, shares fall

HCA Healthcare Inc on Friday reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue as it witnessed a drop in COVID-19 admissions, dragging down the hospital operator's shares over 6% in premarket trade. The decline in COVID-related admissions, which had peaked due to the Delta variant-led wave last year, led to a 1.5% drop in overall same-facility admissions, and a 3.5% fall in same-facility revenue per equivalent admission.

Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table

With most Americans delaying or skipping new COVID-19 booster shots, analysts and investors are now predicting far fewer will be given each year, pushing the number of shots well below annual flu vaccinations. With fewer shots needed, vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc, partner BioNTech SE, rival Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc could have to hike prices as much as three times current levels if they hope to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts for the shots for 2023 and beyond, several analysts said. Last year, many on Wall Street were estimating the number of COVID-19 shots would be in line with the annual flu vaccine, which is the vaccine market leader with more than 160 million shots per year in the United States and 600 million shots globally.

Cholera outbreak hits Syrian refugees sheltering in camps in Lebanon

Syrian refugees in displacement camps are falling victim to a cholera outbreak in Lebanon, already suffering from an economic meltdown that has slashed access to clean water and strained hospitals. Lebanon recorded its first cholera case in early October -- signaling the return of the bacteria for the first time in 30 years. It now counts at least 220 cases and five deaths.

Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple

China's capital, Beijing, has dialed up measures to stop COVID, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its caseload in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing. The city of 21 million people on Thursday reported 18 new locally transmitted cases for the previous day, bringing the tally for the past 10 days to 197. That is four times more than the 49 infections detected in the previous 10-day period.

Indonesia says child deaths from acute kidney injury rise to 133

Indonesia's health minister said on Friday that the number of children who had died from acute kidney injury (AKI) rose to 133 from the previously reported 99. The deaths were among a total of 241 cases in 22 provinces, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said, adding that most patients were children under the age of five.

Indonesia finds medicines with ingredients linked to fatal child kidney injury

Some medicinal syrups available in Indonesia contained ingredients linked to fatal acute kidney injury (AKI) in children, its health minister said on Thursday, as it investigates a spike in cases and 99 child deaths this year. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin was also cited by media as saying some of those syrups were produced locally.

Walmart to pay $215 million to settle Florida opioid claims

Walmart Inc has agreed to pay $215 million to resolve claims its pharmacies fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction in Florida, the state's attorney general announced on Thursday. As part of the deal, Walmart has also agreed to dispense 672,000 treatment kits with the anti-overdose drug naloxone to first responders in the state.

Ebola outbreak in Uganda still a manageable risk - Africa CDC

Africa's top public health body said on Thursday there was a risk that the Ebola outbreak in Uganda could spread but it was still manageable at this stage and emergency measures were not necessary. "The risk is there but it is a manageable risk," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Acting Director of Africa CDC, told reporters at an online briefing.

U.S. CDC advisers approve adding COVID shots to vaccine schedules

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory committee on vaccines on Thursday approved adding COVID-19 vaccines to the agency's recommended immunization schedules for both children and adults. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously to add the vaccines to the schedules, which contain recommendations to physicians on which shots their patients should receive and when.

