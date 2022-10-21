Maha sees 402 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 2,567 as 485 recover
Maharashtra on Friday reported 402 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 81,29,507, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,378, a health official said.
The recovery count rose by 485 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,78,562, leaving the state with an active tally of 2,567, he said.
Mumbai accounted for 161 of the new cases, the official added.
State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.
So far, 8,51,47,786 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 17,877 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 402; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 2,567; Tests: 17,877.
