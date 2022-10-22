Left Menu

'Ponniyin Selvan-I' star Jayam Ravi tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Jayam Ravi, who was most recently seen in Mani Ratnams period action drama Ponniyin Selvan-I, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.The 42-year-old star shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday night.Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-10-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 13:12 IST
'Ponniyin Selvan-I' star Jayam Ravi tests COVID-19 positive
Jayam Ravi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jayam Ravi, who was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's period action drama ''Ponniyin Selvan-I'', has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 42-year-old star shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday night.

''Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself,'' Ravi wrote.

He also urged people who came in contact with him to also get tested for the virus and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

''I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless,'' the actor added.

India saw a single-day rise of 2,112 new infections raising the COVID-19 tally to 4,46,40,748, while the number of active cases declined to 24,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022