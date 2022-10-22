Health News Roundup: Uganda health minister:3 people in Kampala hospital positive for Ebola; Indonesia says child deaths from acute kidney injury rise to 133 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow

Pfizer's plan to as much as quadruple U.S. prices for its COVID-19 vaccine next year is beyond Wall Street's expectations and will spur its revenue for years despite weaker than anticipated demand for the new booster shot so far, analysts said. The drugmaker, which developed and sells the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech, said on Thursday evening that it is targeting a range of $110 to $130 a dose for the vaccine once the United States moves to a commercial market next year.

REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations

The U.S. government is holding talks with health insurers and drugmakers as it sets up the framework for direct negotiations of prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients, a top Biden administration official said on Friday. President Joe Biden in August signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, which among its provisions for the first time allows the federal Medicare health plan for people age 65 and older and the disabled to negotiate prices on some of the most expensive drugs.

Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table

With most Americans delaying or skipping new COVID-19 booster shots, analysts and investors are now predicting far fewer will be given each year, pushing the number of shots well below annual flu vaccinations. With fewer shots needed, vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc, partner BioNTech SE, rival Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc could have to hike prices as much as three times current levels if they hope to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts for the shots for 2023 and beyond, several analysts said. Last year, many on Wall Street were estimating the number of COVID-19 shots would be in line with the annual flu vaccine, which is the vaccine market leader with more than 160 million shots per year in the United States and 600 million shots globally.

Cholera outbreak hits Syrian refugees sheltering in camps in Lebanon

Syrian refugees in displacement camps are falling victim to a cholera outbreak in Lebanon, already suffering from an economic meltdown that has slashed access to clean water and strained hospitals. Lebanon recorded its first cholera case in early October -- signalling the return of the bacteria for the first time in 30 years. It now counts at least 220 cases and five deaths.

Uganda health minister:3 people in Kampala hospital positive for Ebola

Three people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, the country's health minister said on Saturday. "Yesterday ... three individuals from among the 60 in our Mulago isolation facility tested positive for Ebola," Jane Ruth Aceng said on Twitter.

Indonesia says child deaths from acute kidney injury rise to 133

Indonesia's health minister said on Friday that the number of children who had died from acute kidney injury (AKI) rose to 133 from the previously reported 99. The deaths were among a total of 241 cases in 22 provinces, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said, adding that most patients were children under the age of five.

Uganda says Ebola outbreak should be over by year-end

An Ebola outbreak in Uganda that has infected 65 people and killed 27 is coming under control and should be over by the end of the year, the country's information ministry said on Friday. Africa's top public health body said on Thursday there was a risk the outbreak, which was declared a month ago, could spread but that it was manageable.

Dutch to cull around 44,000 turkeys to contain bird flu

Dutch health authorities were overseeing the cull of around 44,000 turkeys on a farm in the south of the country after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the government said on Saturday. The farm is in the town of Hedel, 50 km southeast of Utrecht. A transport ban was imposed on ten additional nearby farms, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

Mexico reports first H5N1 bird flu case

Mexico has reported a first case of the severe H5N1 strain of avian influenza, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday. The virus was detected in a wild bird in the Metepec district to the west of the capital Mexico City, the WOAH said, citing information from the Mexican authorities.

China reports 1,006 new COVID cases for Oct 21 vs 997 a day earlier

China reported 1,006 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 21, of which 215 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with 997 new cases a day earlier – 214 symptomatic and 783 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

(With inputs from agencies.)