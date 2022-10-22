U.S. CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night and is experiencing mild symptoms, the CDC said in a statement on Saturday.

The CDC added that the director is up to date on vaccines and is isolating at home, where she will participate in planned meetings virtually.

