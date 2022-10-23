Left Menu

China reports 998 new COVID cases on Oct 22 vs 1,006 a day earlier

China reported 998 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 22, of which 207 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 1,006 new cases a day earlier – 215 symptomatic and 791 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-10-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 07:12 IST
China reports 998 new COVID cases on Oct 22 vs 1,006 a day earlier
There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 257,362 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported seven symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with 18 symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 257,362 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported seven symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case, compared with 18 symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 16 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID infections, compared with 10 infections the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

