Left Menu

75 fresh COVID-19 cases in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-10-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:34 IST
75 fresh COVID-19 cases in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,17,701 on Sunday as 75 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

No fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 1,351 active cases, while 20,94,823 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 124 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the discharge rate was at 98.92 per cent. The positivity rate was at 1.36 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 5,507 sample tests, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,66,41,812.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022