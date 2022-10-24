Beijing reports 8 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 23

China's capital Beijing reported eight new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and two asymptomatic cases for Oct. 23, local government authorities said on Monday.

This compared with seven symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic case the day before.

No cases on Oct. 23 were found outside quarantined areas.

