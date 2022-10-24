China reports 1,076 new COVID cases for Oct 23 vs 998 a day earlier

China reported 1,076 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 23, of which 221 were symptomatic and 855 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That is compared with 998 new cases a day earlier - 207 symptomatic and 791 asymptomatic infections. China counts the two types of cases separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 23, mainland China had confirmed symptomatic 257,583 cases.

China capital Beijing reported eight symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases, versus seven symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and 12 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 11 the day before. Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 16 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 53 asymptomatic cases, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million in population said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)