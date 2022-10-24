Health News Roundup: Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit; Uganda says 9 more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala; toll rises to 14 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit

U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday. Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine through last week. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday it was not enough.

Uganda says 9 more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala; toll rises to 14

Uganda reported nine more Ebola cases on Sunday in its Kampala region, bringing the total number of cases to 14 in the last two days, the country's health minister said in a tweet. "The 9 cases are contacts of the fatal case who came from Kassanda district and passed on in Mulago Hospital," Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Monday.

Uganda health minister:3 people in Kampala hospital positive for Ebola

Three people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, the country's health minister said on Saturday. "Yesterday ... three individuals from among the 60 in our Mulago isolation facility tested positive for Ebola," Jane Ruth Aceng said on Twitter.

Dutch to cull around 44,000 turkeys to contain bird flu

Dutch health authorities were overseeing the cull of around 44,000 turkeys on a farm in the south of the country after the detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the government said on Saturday. The farm is in the town of Hedel, 50 km southeast of Utrecht. A transport ban was imposed on ten additional nearby farms, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

China reports 998 new COVID cases on Oct 22 vs 1,006 a day earlier

China reported 998 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 22, of which 207 were symptomatic and 791 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 1,006 new cases a day earlier – 215 symptomatic and 791 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

