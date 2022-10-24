Left Menu

Ukraine's ex cenbank governor declared wanted man in embezzlement case

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-10-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 15:58 IST
Ukraine's ex cenbank governor declared wanted man in embezzlement case
Kyrylo Shevchenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's national anti-corruption agency declared former central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko a wanted man on Monday along with two employees of the Ukrgazbank lender, on suspicion of embezzling more than 200 million hryvnia ($5.42 million).

Shevchenko abruptly resigned this month citing health problems, but later saying he had faced political pressure after an old embezzlement case against him was reawakened immediately after his departure. ($1 = 36.9300 hryvnias)

