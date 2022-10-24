Ukraine's ex cenbank governor declared wanted man in embezzlement case
Ukraine's national anti-corruption agency declared former central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko a wanted man on Monday along with two employees of the Ukrgazbank lender, on suspicion of embezzling more than 200 million hryvnia ($5.42 million).
Shevchenko abruptly resigned this month citing health problems, but later saying he had faced political pressure after an old embezzlement case against him was reawakened immediately after his departure. ($1 = 36.9300 hryvnias)
