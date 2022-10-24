No new Covid case reported in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported no fresh Covid case, even as the number of active cases in the Union territory dropped to just 23, officials said here.

''There was no fresh COVID-19 case reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours,'' an official spokesman said.

He said there were only 23 active cases in the Union territory -- nine in Jammu region and 14 in the Kashmir valley. While 4,79,266 persons were infected by the virus since March 2020, 4,74,458 of them were recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease in J&K stood at 4,785.

The spokesman said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) on Monday in the UT.

