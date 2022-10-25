Health News Roundup: Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit; Japan's Sumitomo Pharma to buy rest of Myovant in sweetened deal and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Japan's Sumitomo Pharma to buy rest of Myovant in sweetened deal

Japan's Sumitomo Pharma Co and its subsidiary said on Sunday they would purchase the remaining shares of Myovant Sciences at an improved $27 per share, after the U.S. drugmaker rejected a lower offer earlier this month. Sumitomo and its wholly owned unit, Sumitovant Biopharma, hold about 52% of Myovant's outstanding stock and will acquire the rest in a deal that values Myovant at about $2.59 billion, the companies said in a statement.

Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit

U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday. Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine through last week. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday it was not enough.

Uganda says 9 more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala, urges vigilance

Uganda has reported nine more Ebola cases in the capital Kampala, bringing the total number of known infections to 14 in the last two days, the health minister said on Monday. The outbreak began in September in a rural part of central Uganda. It spread earlier this month to Kampala, a city of more than 1.6 million people, by a man who had come from the Kassanda district to seek medical treatment and later died.

Indonesia may seek prosecution of pharma firms as child AKI deaths rise

Indonesia's food and drugs agency on Monday said it may pursue criminal action against two pharmaceutical firms that made products linked to acute kidney injury (AKI), amid a spike in cases and deaths among children this year. Authorities have temporarily banned sales of some syrup-based medications and identified the presence in some products of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as possible factors in the deaths of 141 children, most of which were under five.

Medtronic to spin off 2 businesses as part of restructuring process

Medtronic Plc said on Monday it would spin off two of its smaller businesses into a new company to streamline its portfolio and increase the pace of revenue growth. Though the two businesses - patient monitoring and respiratory interventions - are relatively small, the company's management said the spin off was part of Medtronic's continued restructuring.

China's exports of COVID protection equipment to N.Korea surge

China's exports to North Korea rose at a slower pace in September, but shipments of masks and other COVID-related items surged as the isolated country stepped up its battle against possible COVID-19 flare-ups, Chinese customs data showed on Monday. Pyongyang declared victory over COVID in August, while its news agency and state television showed elderly people and university students wearing masks in October, with public health experts advising people to don facial protection to guard against the possible resurgence of the virus.

Bulgaria to cull 19,000 hens to contain bird flu outbreak

Bulgaria will begin culling about 19,000 laying hens on an industrial farm in the south of the country on Monday after detection of a highly infectious strain of bird flu, the regional food safety authorities said. This is the third outbreak at the farm in the village of Krivo Pole, near the city of Haskovo, in the past three years, the head of the regional food safety agency told reporters.

COVID disrupted measles vaccinations in Africa and now cases are surging

Clutching an umbrella, medical records and her two-year-old daughter, Kani Fall negotiated the brown puddles lapping at the hospital gate, the final hurdle in a two-hour, rain-soaked journey to her nearest vaccination clinic in western Gambia. Fall waited with dozens of mothers and babies in the flooded courtyard of Bundung Hospital. Then a doctor emerged with bad news. The hospital had run out of measles vaccines, and it wasn't clear when they would receive more.

Lower prostate cancer screening rates linked with more advanced cancers

A decline in prostate cancer screening has been linked to subsequent increases in advanced cancers, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), findings that may spur revisiting current U.S. testing guidelines. A new study, involving more than 5 million men over age 40 at 128 VA facilities across the country between 2005 and 2019, found that when screening was encouraged, later diagnoses of incurable advanced malignancies were less likely.

