Beijing reports 18 symptomatic, zero asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 24

China's capital Beijing reported 18 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and no asymptomatic cases for Oct. 24, local government authorities said on Tuesday.

This compared with eight symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the day before.

Two cases on Oct. 24 were found outside quarantined areas.

