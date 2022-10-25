Left Menu

Guangzhou reports 22 symptomatic, 43 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 24

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-10-2022 06:22 IST
Guangzhou reports 22 symptomatic, 43 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 24
  • China

Guangzhou reported 22 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 43 asymptomatic cases for Oct. 24, local government authorities in the southern Chinese city said on Tuesday.

This compared with 16 symptomatic and 53 asymptomatic cases the day before.

