Guangzhou reports 22 symptomatic, 43 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 24
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-10-2022 06:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 06:22 IST
- Country:
- China
Guangzhou reported 22 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 43 asymptomatic cases for Oct. 24, local government authorities in the southern Chinese city said on Tuesday.
This compared with 16 symptomatic and 53 asymptomatic cases the day before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement