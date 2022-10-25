China reports 1,267 new COVID cases for Oct 24 vs 1,076 a day earlier

China reported 1,267 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 24, of which 246 were symptomatic and 1,021 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 1,076 new cases a day earlier – 221 symptomatic and 855 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 24, mainland China had confirmed 257,829 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 18 symptomatic and no asymptomatic cases, compared with eight symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported no symptomatic and 19 asymptomatic cases, compared with one symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, the same as the day before. Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 22 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 43 asymptomatic cases, compared with 16 symptomatic and 53 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

