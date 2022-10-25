Left Menu

Delhi records over 900 dengue cases in October, tally rises to 1876

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:41 IST
Delhi records over 900 dengue cases in October, tally rises to 1876
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 900 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in October, taking the total infection tally of the vector-borne disease to 1,876 so far this year, according to a civic report issued on Tuesday.

The city has also recorded 194 cases of malaria and 38 cases of chikungunya this year.

The dengue infection tally had stood at 1,572 till October 12.

Over 300 new cases were logged in the week that followed, taking the total number of cases of dengue reported this year in Delhi to 1,876 till October 19, according to the report released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Out of the total reported cases, 693 were reported in September.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 19 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 3,272, the report stated.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021 the dengue had claimed 23 lives, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022