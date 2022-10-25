Four admitted in Jaipur hospital with burn injuries on Diwali

Four people were admitted to the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital here after suffering burn injuries while bursting crackers on Diwali, an official said.

Sixty others were discharged after primary treatment, he added. Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said 64 patients arrived at the hospital from Monday night to Tuesday morning for treatment of burn injuries suffered while bursting crackers. Apart from four critical patients admitted for treatment, the others were sent home after first aid, he said. Of the 64 patients, 40 were treated by plastic surgery specialists and 24 by eye specialists, he added.

Sharma added that of the four patients admitted to the hospital, three are undergoing treatment under eye specialists while a 65-year-old woman with 90 per cent burn injuries is being treated in the plastic surgery unit.

