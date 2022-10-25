Left Menu

Four admitted in Jaipur hospital with burn injuries on Diwali

Four people were admitted to the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital here after suffering burn injuries while bursting crackers on Diwali, an official said.Sixty others were discharged after primary treatment, he added. Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said 64 patients arrived at the hospital from Monday night to Tuesday morning for treatment of burn injuries suffered while bursting crackers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:16 IST
Four admitted in Jaipur hospital with burn injuries on Diwali
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were admitted to the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital here after suffering burn injuries while bursting crackers on Diwali, an official said.

Sixty others were discharged after primary treatment, he added. Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said 64 patients arrived at the hospital from Monday night to Tuesday morning for treatment of burn injuries suffered while bursting crackers. Apart from four critical patients admitted for treatment, the others were sent home after first aid, he said. Of the 64 patients, 40 were treated by plastic surgery specialists and 24 by eye specialists, he added.

Sharma added that of the four patients admitted to the hospital, three are undergoing treatment under eye specialists while a 65-year-old woman with 90 per cent burn injuries is being treated in the plastic surgery unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022