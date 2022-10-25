50 turn up at State-run eye hospital with Diwali-related injuries

The State-run Sarojini Devi Eye hospital here has received 50 patients with eye injuries sustained during the Diwali festivities, an official of the hospitalsaid.

Out of the 50, a total of 19 have been admitted to the hospital, he said.

Four people were operated upon for the injuries, he said.

One patient may require multiple surgeries to restore the vision, the official added. Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Monday.

