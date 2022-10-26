Beijing reports 19 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 25, 1 asymptomatic

China's capital Beijing reported 19 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and one asymptomatic case for Oct. 25, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 18 symptomatic and zero asymptomatic cases the day before.

One case on Oct. 25 was found outside quarantined areas.

