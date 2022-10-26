Left Menu

Shanghai reports 1 symptomatic, 18 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 25

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-10-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 05:30 IST
Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus case for Oct. 25, up from none a day earlier, and 18 local asymptomatic cases, down from 19 the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

Three cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 25, unchanged from a day earlier.

