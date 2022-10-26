Left Menu

China's Guangzhou reports 27 symptomatic, 46 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 25

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-10-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 06:18 IST
China's Guangzhou reported 27 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 46 asymptomatic cases for Oct. 25, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Wednesday.

That compared with 22 symptomatic and 43 asymptomatic cases the day before.

