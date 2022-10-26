Left Menu

China reports 1,407 new COVID cases for Oct 25 vs 1,267 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-10-2022 06:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 06:40 IST
China reports 1,407 new COVID cases for Oct 25 vs 1,267 a day earlier
China reported 1,407 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 25, of which 338 were symptomatic and 1,069 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 1,267 new cases a day earlier – 246 symptomatic and 1,021 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 25, mainland China had confirmed 258,167 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 19 symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases, compared with 18 symptomatic and no asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government data showed. Financial hub Shanghai reported one symptomatic and 18 asymptomatic cases, compared with zero symptomatic and 19 asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus four the day before. Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 27 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 46 asymptomatic cases, compared with 22 symptomatic and 43 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

