Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 13:03 IST
Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Envoys of five countries presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The envoys who presented their credentials include Dr Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden, Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

