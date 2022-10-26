Left Menu

Siblings die of fever within 24 hours in Dakshina Kannada dist

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-10-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 13:57 IST
Two children, siblings from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, died of fever within a gap of 24 hours at a private hospital here.

A four-year-old boy, Mohammed Safwan died on Monday and his brother 10-year-old Mohammed Sinan died on Tuesday at the hospital due to organ failure after a bout of high fever which had symptoms of pneumonia, hospital sources said.

District family and health welfare officer Dr M Krishna Kumar said the boys had severe health-related complications due to a genetic immunity disorder.

The health department had conducted a preliminary investigation and details of the case have been collected, he said. The siblings were residents of Ladi in Padangadi village of Belthangady taluk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

