Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 18:30 IST
Uganda confirms 109 Ebola cases, 30 deaths - health minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 109 and the outbreak has claimed 30 lives, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Wednesday.

Fifteen of the confirmed cases were among health workers, of whom six had died, Aceng told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

