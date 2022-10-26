Uganda confirms 109 Ebola cases, 30 deaths - health minister
26-10-2022
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 109 and the outbreak has claimed 30 lives, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Wednesday.
Fifteen of the confirmed cases were among health workers, of whom six had died, Aceng told a news conference.
