Famous French painter Pierre Soulages dies at 102

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 19:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Pierre Soulages, the French painter who came to fame with his works reflecting on the shades and forms of black, has died at age 102, the museum dedicated to the artist in his hometown of Rodez, southwestern France, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Born in 1919, Soulages died on Tuesday evening in a hospital in Nimes, Benoît Decron, the head of the Soulages museum said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

