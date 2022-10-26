Left Menu

K'taka: After 4 months in coma, man injured in road accident dies

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-10-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 22:00 IST
K'taka: After 4 months in coma, man injured in road accident dies
A man from Karnataka, who was seriously injured in a road accident in neighbouring Kerala four months ago and remained in coma since then, has died at a hospital here on Wednesday, an official said.

Ashraf, a resident of Ujire in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, was critically injured after he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing the road at Pazhayangadi in Kannur district on June 4.

The cloth store owner was admitted to the hospital here and was in coma since then. However, Ashraf did not show any improvement despite prolonged treatment and breathed his last today, the hospital official said.

