Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study

AstraZeneca Plc said on Wednesday its experimental drug capivasertib was able to help patients with an advanced form of breast cancer live longer, when combined with the drugmaker's older cancer treatment Faslodex regardless of biomarker status. Results showed the combination met a late-stage study's main goals, improving progression-free survival in an overall patient group with advanced HR-positive breast cancer and in a subgroup whose tumours had alterations in some genes, the company said.

Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion

Lawmakers in Mexico's southern border state of Quintana Roo voted on Tuesday to decriminalize abortion, making it the 11th in a string of states to rewrite their laws after the ban was ruled unconstitutional in 2021. Nineteen lawmakers voted in favor with three against, approving a change in the law that would decriminalize abortion for women up to 12 weeks pregnant and remove a requirement for rape victims to report their abuser to access the treatment.

Moderna close to U.S. deal to make vaccines for Ebola, biological threats - Bloomberg News

Moderna Inc is nearing a deal with the U.S. government to develop vaccines against a range of biological threats including Ebola, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The potential deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) would see Moderna's mRNA technology being used to develop a vaccine targeting the Ebola strain responsible for the disease's outbreak in Uganda, the report said.

New frontline of U.S. abortion battles emerges in New Mexico

The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down. The towns of Clovis and Hobbs do not even have abortion clinics but are strategic, activists and clinicians say, because they are near the border with Texas, to the east. Texas was one of the first states to impose a near-total ban on abortion and providers could face up to life in prison there.

Soccer-Qatar scraps COVID entry test requirement for World Cup fans

World Cup host Qatar has scrapped a requirement for visitors to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before departing for the Gulf Arab state, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Previously, Qatar had told fans attending the World Cup they must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status, before departing by air or at the border crossing.

Beijing shuts Universal Resort, Wuhan locks down district in COVID curbs

The Universal Beijing Resort amusement park closed on Wednesday for COVID-19 prevention measures and the cities of Wuhan and Guangzhou locked down some districts, as cases creep higher in China despite its tough anti-virus policy. The theme park did not indicate when it would reopen but said it would refund or reschedule tickets.

For those with HIV or weak immune systems, monkeypox can be fatal -U.S. study

People with severely weakened immune systems, such as those infected with HIV, can experience severe symptoms and even die from a monkeypox infection, according to a U.S. study released on Wednesday. The study looked at cases of 57 U.S. patients hospitalized with severe monkeypox complications. Almost all (83%) had severely weakened immune systems, most often because of infection with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Many of those patients were not being treated for the virus that causes AIDS.

Explainer-COVID, flu and RSV this U.S. winter: Why experts are worried

U.S. doctors are warning that a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is coinciding with an increase in COVID transmission and an earlier-than-normal flu season, raising the specter of a "tripledemic" of respiratory illness this winter. In particular, RSV infections among young children are reportedly filling some U.S. hospitals to capacity.

Uganda steps up Ebola response as virus infects 109, kills 30

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 109 and the outbreak has claimed 30 lives, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Wednesday, adding that the government was setting up an additional treatment centre. Fifteen of the confirmed cases were among health workers, of whom six had died, she told a news conference.

U.S. FDA delays panel meet on Perrigo's OTC birth control pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting of its advisory panel to discuss Perrigo Co Plc's over-the-counter (OTC) contraceptive, the drugmaker said on Wednesday. The meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18, was delayed to review additional information, and no new date has yet been set, in a setback for what was expected to be the first approved daily OTC birth control pill in the United States.

