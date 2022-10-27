Beijing reports 12 symptomatic, 5 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 26

China's capital Beijing reported 12 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and five asymptomatic cases for Oct. 26, local government authorities said on Thursday.

That compared with 19 symptomatic and one asymptomatic case the day before.

One case on Oct. 26 was found outside quarantined areas.

