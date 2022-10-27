Guangzhou reports 11 symptomatic, 39 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 26

China's Guangzhou reported 11 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 39 asymptomatic cases for Oct. 26, local government authorities said on Thursday.

This compared with 27 symptomatic and 46 asymptomatic cases the day before in the southern city, which has a population of nearly 19 million.

