Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study

AstraZeneca Plc said on Wednesday its experimental drug capivasertib was able to help patients with an advanced form of breast cancer live longer, when combined with the drugmaker's older cancer treatment Faslodex regardless of biomarker status. Results showed the combination met a late-stage study's main goals, improving progression-free survival in an overall patient group with advanced HR-positive breast cancer and in a subgroup whose tumours had alterations in some genes, the company said.

Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion

Lawmakers in Mexico's southern border state of Quintana Roo voted on Tuesday to decriminalize abortion, making it the 11th in a string of states to rewrite their laws after the ban was ruled unconstitutional in 2021. Nineteen lawmakers voted in favor with three against, approving a change in the law that would decriminalize abortion for women up to 12 weeks pregnant and remove a requirement for rape victims to report their abuser to access the treatment.

New frontline of U.S. abortion battles emerges in New Mexico

The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down. The towns of Clovis and Hobbs do not even have abortion clinics but are strategic, activists and clinicians say, because they are near the border with Texas, to the east. Texas was one of the first states to impose a near-total ban on abortion and providers could face up to life in prison there.

Australia pathology data stolen as hacking epidemic widens

One of Australia's largest pathology providers said hackers stole medical data of thousands of patients, the country's second such breach in two weeks, deepening fears about how companies collect sensitive customer information. The disclosure on Thursday sent shares of Australian Clinical Labs Ltd to their lowest point since listing last year, and extends a wave of hacks that has shaken the country's biggest companies. A day earlier, No. 1 health insurer Medibank Private Ltd said criminals took data of all 4 million of its customers. [

Chinese cities tighten curbs against widening COVID outbreaks

Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks. China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier this year but enough to trigger more curbs and restrictions across the country.

Beijing shuts Universal Resort, Wuhan locks down district in COVID curbs

The Universal Beijing Resort amusement park closed on Wednesday for COVID-19 prevention measures and the cities of Wuhan and Guangzhou locked down some districts, as cases creep higher in China despite its tough anti-virus policy. The theme park did not indicate when it would reopen but said it would refund or reschedule tickets.

For those with HIV or weak immune systems, monkeypox can be fatal -U.S. study

People with severely weakened immune systems, such as those infected with HIV, can experience severe symptoms and even die from a monkeypox infection, according to a U.S. study released on Wednesday. The study looked at cases of 57 U.S. patients hospitalized with severe monkeypox complications. Almost all (83%) had severely weakened immune systems, most often because of infection with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Many of those patients were not being treated for the virus that causes AIDS.

New GSK closer to first U.S. approval with anemia drug for patients on dialysis

GSK Plc came closer to securing its first drug approval since its consumer health spin-off in July as an expert panel of the U.S. health regulator backed approval for its drug to treat anemia in some patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday voted 13-3 in favor of the oral drug for patients on dialysis, although GSK was expecting approval for a broader CKD population.

Explainer-COVID, flu and RSV this U.S. winter: Why experts are worried

U.S. doctors are warning that a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is coinciding with an increase in COVID transmission and an earlier-than-normal flu season, raising the specter of a "tripledemic" of respiratory illness this winter. In particular, RSV infections among young children are reportedly filling some U.S. hospitals to capacity.

U.S. FDA delays panel meeting on Perrigo's OTC birth control pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting of its advisory panel to discuss Perrigo Co Plc's over-the-counter (OTC) contraceptive, the drugmaker said on Wednesday. The meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18, was delayed to review additional information, and no new date has yet been set, in a setback for what was expected to be the first approved daily OTC birth control pill in the United States.

