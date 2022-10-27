Left Menu

NHS workers balloted for strikes this winter - trade union

Health workers are leaving for work that pays better and doesn't take such a toll on them and their families," Unison General Secretary Christina McAnea said in a statement.

Britain's biggest trade union said on Thursday it was balloting 350,000 workers in the state-run National Health Service (NHS) on strike action over pay this winter. Unison, which has more than 1.3 million members according to its website, said the most pressing issue for new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Steve Barclay was "without doubt finding a solution to the many problems affecting the NHS".

"The NHS is losing experienced staff at alarming rates. Health workers are leaving for work that pays better and doesn't take such a toll on them and their families," Unison General Secretary Christina McAnea said in a statement. "If this continues, the health service will never conquer the backlog and treat the millions desperately awaiting care."

