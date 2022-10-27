Rajasthan CM Gehlot seeks better facilities in govt hospitals

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed authorities to ensure cleanliness and improve existing facilities in state government hospitals.

Addressing a meeting of principals of medical colleges and officials of the state government, the chief minister said his key focus is on the medical and health sectors.

He suggested that hospital authorities should impose fines on spitting and littering, work on reducing long queues, and focus on improving cleanliness and hygiene so that quality services are given to visitors.

The chief minister said there should be healthy competition between government hospitals for cleanliness and maintenance.

Gehlot also said private hospitals are "looting" the public and there should be a check on it. He said private hospitals work with commercial objectives, but they should have a humanitarian approach.

"There is a big jump in the number of seats in medical colleges across the country which is a kind of revolution. The central government as well as the state government have focused on the health sector," he said.

Expressing displeasure over the complaints of poor maintenance of facilities like toilets in several hospitals, the chief minister said there should be no compromise with cleanliness, and bed sheets should be changed daily. Innovations are needed to handle these things, he said.

Hospitals should implement and follow a code of conduct so that the facilities and management could be improved and quality services be seamlessly delivered to patients.

Underlining the importance of research, Gehlot said the US is ahead in medical services because of the extensive research by the doctors there. This practice should also be followed here, he said.

Officers should study more about post-Covid complications, Gehlot said, adding that whenever he comes across new information related to coronavirus, he shares it on social media to educate people.

