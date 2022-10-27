Left Menu

Energy crisis risks upending Europe's essential medicine supply chains - report

This pressure on pricing for these key generic medicines has long pushed manufacturing of the most-energy intensive component - active pharmaceutical ingredients - eastwards to India and China, where costs are dramatically lower. Now, the war in Ukraine and the associated energy and economic crisis threatens to "debase the continent's pharmaceutical sector for good for some critical medicines," Teva wrote in its report.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 17:18 IST
Energy crisis risks upending Europe's essential medicine supply chains - report
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Surging energy costs in Europe risk accelerating the exodus of companies critical to the manufacture of essential medicines, further endangering drug supply chains hit by shortages at the height of COVID-19, pharmaceutical firm Teva said in a report on Thursday.

Essential medicines are crucial to treating long-term conditions as well as being key to surgical procedures. They are also typically off-patent, sold at the lowest possible prices set by national health agencies or insurers' associations in European member states. This pressure on pricing for these key generic medicines has long pushed manufacturing of the most-energy intensive component - active pharmaceutical ingredients - eastwards to India and China, where costs are dramatically lower.

Now, the war in Ukraine and the associated energy and economic crisis threatens to "debase the continent's pharmaceutical sector for good for some critical medicines," Teva wrote in its report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022