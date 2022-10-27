Health News Roundup: Merck lifts annual forecasts after sales, profit beat estimates; New frontline of U.S. abortion battles emerges in New Mexico and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Merck lifts annual forecasts after sales, profit beat estimates

Merck & Co on Thursday posted better-than-expected sales and profit in the third quarter on a strong performance by its blockbuster cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda and human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil. Shares rose 2.6% in premarket trading as the drugmaker also raised its annual forecasts for sales and profit despite headwinds created by weak euro and pound.

New frontline of U.S. abortion battles emerges in New Mexico

The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down. The towns of Clovis and Hobbs do not even have abortion clinics but are strategic, activists and clinicians say, because they are near the border with Texas, to the east. Texas was one of the first states to impose a near-total ban on abortion and providers could face up to life in prison there.

GSK to skip regulatory submissions for experimental arthritis drug

British drugmaker GSK said on Thursday it would not be proceeding with regulatory submissions of its experimental treatment for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) after the drug failed to meet a key goal in a study. In a late-stage study, the antibody-based drug, otilimab, did not make a meaningful difference to improving swelling and tenderness in joints to aid movement in patients who had not responded to other forms of treatment before.

Chinese cities double down on zero-COVID as outbreaks widen

Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks. China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier this year but enough to trigger more restrictions across the country.

Africa CDC: Ebola outbreak in Uganda "not getting out of hand"

Africa's top public health body said on Thursday that the Ebola outbreak in Uganda was "not getting out of hand" and that it was still under control, despite an increase in cases that have spread to the capital Kampala. "The Ebola outbreak in Uganda is not getting out of hand ... it is still under control," Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said at an online briefing.

Energy crisis risks upending Europe's essential medicine supply chains - report

Surging energy costs in Europe risk accelerating an exodus of companies critical in the manufacture of essential medicines, further endangering drug supply chains hit by shortages at the height of COVID-19, generic drugmaker Teva warned on Thursday. Essential medicines are crucial in treating long-term conditions as well as being key to surgical procedures. They are also typically off-patent and sold at the lowest possible prices set by national health agencies or insurers' associations in European member states.

For those with HIV or weak immune systems, monkeypox can be fatal -U.S. study

People with severely weakened immune systems, such as those infected with HIV, can experience severe symptoms and even die from a monkeypox infection, according to a U.S. study released on Wednesday. The study looked at cases of 57 U.S. patients hospitalized with severe monkeypox complications. Almost all (83%) had severely weakened immune systems, most often because of infection with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Many of those patients were not being treated for the virus that causes AIDS.

New GSK closer to first U.S. approval with anemia drug for patients on dialysis

GSK Plc came closer to securing its first drug approval since its consumer health spin-off in July as an expert panel of the U.S. health regulator backed approval for its drug to treat anemia in some patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday voted 13-3 in favor of the oral drug for patients on dialysis, although GSK was expecting approval for a broader CKD population.

U.S. FDA delays panel meeting on Perrigo's OTC birth control pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed a meeting of its advisory panel to discuss Perrigo Co Plc's over-the-counter (OTC) contraceptive, the drugmaker said on Wednesday. The meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18, was delayed to review additional information, and no new date has yet been set, in a setback for what was expected to be the first approved daily OTC birth control pill in the United States.

Italian tax authorities investigate Pfizer profits -sources

Italy's tax authorities are investigating profits reported by Pfizer Inc's local unit Pfizer Italia srl, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. "Italian tax authorities regularly monitor and investigate taxes paid by Pfizer and Pfizer cooperates with these controls and investigations," the U.S. pharmaceuticals company said.

(With inputs from agencies.)